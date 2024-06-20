Today is Thursday June 20, 2024
Breaking News: Donald Sutherland, veteran actor and father of Kiefer Sutherland, dead at 88

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 12:43 pm
Breaking News: Donald Sutherland, veteran actor and father of Kiefer Sutherland, dead at 88 – Actor Donald Sutherland, who starred in films including “Klute,” “M*A*SH*,” “Ordinary People” and, more recently, played the evil President Snow in “The Hunger Games” franchise, has died at age 88. Sutherland’s son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, posted the news to social media.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Sutherland wrote. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”



