An affair upends Houston’s top bankruptcy court

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 10:55 am

HOUSTON – The Wall Street Journal reports that an unsigned, one-page bombshell of a letter made the rounds at Kirkland & Ellis, the world’s largest law firm by revenue. It threatened havoc for the firm and others that did business before the most powerful bankruptcy judge in the U.S. The letter alleged that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones, chief of the bankruptcy court in Houston, was in a romantic relationship with Elizabeth Freeman, a Texas attorney who as Kirkland’s co-counsel helped the firm shepherd multibillion-dollar cases in Jones’s courtroom. The intimate relationship was the reason Freeman and her law firm, Jackson Walker, were often brought in to represent large corporations, knowing they would likely have “the judge in their favor,” according to the letter, which surfaced in March 2021. Such a conflict of interest would sink Jones and upend his work elevating Houston’s bankruptcy court to the nation’s top tier. It also would taint judgments affecting hundreds of thousands of employees, investors, vendors and others. Certain lawyers at Kirkland had already heard talk that Jones and Freeman were lovers, and some spoke about it with other lawyers, according to people familiar with the conversations.

If the anonymous letter was true—and became public—Kirkland risked losing its favorite bankruptcy judge. Jones was known for ruling in favor of Kirkland and other firms representing corporate debtors, according to dozens of bankruptcy lawyers who worked on cases Jones oversaw. Jones became the nation’s busiest bankruptcy judge after Kirkland, the top U.S. firm for advising financially-troubled companies, steered most of its largest chapter 11 cases to his court. The anonymous letter first went to Michael Van Deelen, a former high-school math teacher with a history of filing lawsuits against people he believed had wronged him. He was angry over a bankruptcy plan from Kirkland—approved by Jones—that wiped out Van Deelen’s $146,541 investment in an oil-and-gas drilling company that had gone bust. Van Deelen sent a copy of the letter to Jackson Walker, where Freeman was a partner, and the law firm questioned her. Freeman acknowledged a romantic relationship with Jones that she said had ended about a year earlier. Jackson Walker forwarded the letter to Jones and shared its allegations with Kirkland, according to court papers filed by both firms. Van Deelen tried to submit the letter to court in his effort to disqualify Jones from the bankruptcy case involving his lost investment. In a court hearing, a Kirkland partner argued that the letter was unsubstantiated and moved to exclude it as evidence. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur, Jones’s former law partner and a court colleague, sided with Kirkland. He denied Van Deelen’s request. Jones later signed an order to permanently seal the letter from public view.

