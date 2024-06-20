Today is Thursday June 20, 2024
Brownsboro man charged with child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 9:33 am
Brownsboro man charged with child sex crimesHENDERSON COUNTY — A 79-year-old man was arrested in Henderson County on Wednesday for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14-years-old. According to our news partner KETK, Billy Lide, of Brownsboro, was arrested after officials said the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Task Force, Narcotics Investigators and Special Assignment deputies executed a search warrant at a home on CR 3410 in Brownsboro.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the execution of the search warrant, probable cause was found to issue an arrest warrant for Lide “with additional charges to come for delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor, a second-degree felony.”

Lide remains in the Henderson County Jail, as of Thursday morning, and is awaiting arraignment. Officials said the arrest was a joint investigation with the Cherokee County Children’s Advocacy Center and Cherokee County Child Protective Services.



