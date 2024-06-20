Today is Thursday June 20, 2024
ktbb logo


Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall in Mexico, storm surge threat ongoing for Texas

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 8:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


In this aerial image, vehicles drive through flooded neighborhoods on June 19, 2024 in Surfside Beach, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has made landfall in Mexico after pummeling Texas with rain.

A whopping 9.5 inches of rain has inundated Rockport, Texas, just north of Corpus Christi.

Alberto has already brought significant storm surge of more than 4 feet of water to the Texas coast.

As Alberto continues to move through Mexico Thursday, on-shore winds will continue to bring several feet of storm surge from Galveston to Corpus Christi.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 counties on Wednesday.

The worst of the rain is done for coastal Texas, from Galveston to Corpus Christi. The heaviest rain has now moved into the mountains of Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley along the Texas-Mexico border.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC