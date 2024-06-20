TxDOT Tyler district: 600+ DUI related crashes in 2023

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 4:27 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, TxDOT reports that 10 out of 657 DUI-alcohol related crashes last year in the Tyler District happened during the July 4 holiday. TxDOT said last year’s crashes in the Tyler district resulted in 46 fatalities and 106 serious injuries. The release said that from June 21 to July 7 patrols are increased to reduce the amount of DWI-related crashes and injuries. Currently, a DWI can result in fines and fees of up to $16,000 in Texas.

“Drunk driving can change lives forever,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “In the worst case, families lose loved ones or face devastating injuries. But even when there isn’t a crash, the decision to drink and drive can ruin careers and relationships. That’s why we want everyone to know how important and easy it is to always plan ahead for a sober ride.”

“Even though the number of drunk driving deaths on Texas roadways in 2023 is down 15% from 2022, we must strive to continue that trend,” TxDOT said.

