The Sharks acquire forwards Ty Dellandrea and Barclay Goodrow

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 2:28 pm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks added some needed forward depth Wednesday to complement an upcoming youth movement, claiming Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers and acquiring Ty Dellandrea from Dallas in a trade.

General manager Mike Grier had been seeking to add veterans at forward to help ease the transition to the NHL for the projected No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith, who was picked fourth overall last year and recently signed an entry level contract with San Jose.

The Sharks sent a 2025 fourth-round pick originally acquired from Winnipeg to acquire Dellandrea and were willing to take on Goodrow’s contract from the Rangers after he was placed on waivers Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Goodrow has been a valuable depth center on several long playoff runs going back to San Jose’s trip to the Western Conference final in 2019 when he scored an overtime goal in Game 7 of the first round against Vegas. He also played a key role on Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2020 and ’21 and helped New York reach the Eastern Conference final in ’22 and this postseason before losing to Florida.

The Toronto native has 169 points in 572 regular-season games and 24 more in 97 games in the playoffs since making his debut in the league in 2014.

The Sharks claiming Goodrow saves the Rangers $3.6 million against the salary cap each of the next three seasons as they look to retool after falling just short of making the Stanley Cup Final.

The 23-year-old Dellandrea played in 42 games this season for Dallas with two goals and seven assists. He ranked sixth among forwards on the team with 63 hits and had the fifth-most time on the penalty kill among Stars forwards.

He scored one goal in six playoff games for Dallas this season.

Dellandrea was picked 13th overall by the Stars in 2018 but has never put up big offensive numbers in Dallas. He has played in 151 career games in the NHL with 14 goals and 28 assists. He also has four goals in 24 career playoff games.

Dellandrea is set to be a restricted free agent in July but the Sharks will have his arbitration rights.

