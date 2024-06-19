Dallas doctor claimed he needed urgent access to adult records

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 4:30 pm

DALLAS – The Houston Chronicle reports that a Dallas-area surgeon obtained children’s private health information under the false pretense that he urgently needed to access adult patient records at Texas Children’s Hospital, according to his indictment, a copy of which was provided to the Houston Chronicle late Monday. Dr. Eithan Haim, 34, has been charged with four counts of wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond. Haim’s case had been unsealed Monday morning, but the indictment, which reveals new details about his charges, was not made publicly available until later in the night. In media reports, the physician has described himself as a whistleblower who sought to “expose” the transgender care program at Texas Children’s.

Haim and his attorney, Ryan Patrick, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, maintain his innocence. “The government’s got their facts wrong,” Patrick said Tuesday. “… They can put any allegations they want in the indictment. Dr. Haim did nothing wrong.” Texas Children’s has declined to comment on the case. Haim, a general surgeon, currently operates a private practice in Greenville, east of Dallas. He has garnered media attention since identifying himself as the person who released information to a conservative activist about the transgender care program at Texas Children’s. Citing “whistleblower documents,” the activist published a story in May 2023 alleging Texas Children’s provided transgender care, which was legal at the time, “in secret.” The story includes the names of physicians at Texas Children’s Hospital, as well as specific treatments and the ages of children receiving those treatments. Transgender care has since been banned for children statewide.

