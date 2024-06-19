Cy-Fair ISD approves controversial library policy

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports the Cypress Fairbanks ISD’s conservative school board voted Monday night to give itself the first look at book title acquisitions and the final say on book challenges, despite concern from more than 100 community members who spoke out against both changes to the library policy and cuts to the district’s science textbook. Cy-Fair ISD trustee Julie Hinaman was the only board member to vote against both items. She tried unsuccessfully to get her six colleagues to change their stance.

“It doesn’t say if one board member feels that a topic is controversial it should be censored and removed from the curriculum,” said Hinaman. “To my fellow board members, it’s OK to reverse a vote or change your mind based upon factual information, that shows strength not weakness, it shows critical thinking not groupthink.” The Cy-Fair ISD Board of Trustees voted in May to remove content from state-approved textbooks involving vaccines, cultural diversity, climate change, depopulation and several other topics they considered controversial. Board members denied on Monday a complaint by an employee concerning that vote. Democratic State Rep. Jon Rosenthal was among the speakers who told the board it should reverse its vote, which he called an irresponsible decision to remove content from state-approved science books without public comment or prior notice. “As a science-based career professional and a state rep who values and supports public education I’m appalled,” said Rosenthal. “As far as I know none of our board members has a background in science professionally or is a science teacher and yet five of you voted with trustee Blasingame.” Rosenthal accused the board of subverting the intent of the Texas Open Meetings Act. “I’m sure six of you will ignore my request to reinstate, and so I will just say keep doing what you’re doing and the find out part will come later,” he said.

