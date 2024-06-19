Cowboys deal with slot machine company

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys have signed a multi-year deal with Las Vegas-based slot machine company Aristocrat Gaming according to the Dallas Morning News. It will allow Aristocrat Gaming to show off promotional material all throughout AT&T Stadium, do in-game advertisements on the team’s jumbotron during games and more. Though the deal won’t enable Aristocrat Gaming to set up its slot machines or establish any form of gaming inside AT&T Stadium, it’s all about driving traffic back to areas like Oklahoma where its NFL-themed slot machines are located in casinos like WinStar World Casino and Choctaw Landing in Hochatown. For Aristocrat Gaming, it’s the company’s fourth deal with an NFL team as it has partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. WinStar was the first casino company to gain a partnership with an NFL team in 2018 when it became the Cowboys official casino. The Cowboys’ wide net as the world’s most popular sports team and North Texans’ appetite for gambling made the deal a no-brainer for Aristocrat Gaming, said chief marketing officer Mark Wadley.

“From a business perspective, the Cowboys’ proximity to Oklahoma is really important to us. A lot of the fanbase that goes up to WinStar and other casinos in Oklahoma come from Dallas,” he said. “So the opportunity to communicate with them as they are making their trip to those casinos is really important for us.” Texans spend approximately $5 billion in legal gambling in neighboring states like Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico and Nevada, according to Clyde Barrow, gambling policy expert at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Another estimate from the Texas Sports Betting Alliance predicts that Texans also illegally gamble $8 billion within the Lone Star State. Aristocrat Gaming declined to disclose the specifics behind the deal like how much it’s worth or exactly how many years the partnership will last. But the partnership means that in-game signage and advertisements outside of the stadium are on the way for this upcoming NFL season. Representatives for the Cowboys were not available for an interview at the time of publication. However, it’s the team’s next step in adding more content to the Cowboys brand, said Chad Estis, the team’s executive vice president of business operations. “We pride ourselves on aligning with world-class partners, and Aristocrat Gaming has been a trailblazer in the gaming industry for decades,” he said. “We are thrilled to work with the Aristocrat team on activation and branding opportunities throughout the year and to have our Cowboys marks featured on their slot machines nationwide.”

