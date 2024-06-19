Henderson school board accepts resignation of superintendent

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm

HENDERSON – The Henderson ISD school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb on Tuesday night at a special called meeting. Lamb joined the district as superintendent in 2019, and in 2022, was named the Region 7 Superintendent of the Year. In a statement, the school district said Lamb submitted his resignation effective July 8, and said he was leaving to be closer to his family.

“The board is expected to name an interim superintendent in the coming weeks, before initiating a formal search process for Lamb’s replacement later this year,” the statement said.

Lamb said in an email to the Henderson ISD community that it was “an immense honor to serve this wonderful community” and that he is filled with gratitude as he reflects on his tenure with the district.

“As I move on to new adventures, please know that I carry with me the fondest memories of our time together,” the email reads. “Though I may no longer be here in an official capacity, I will always be a proud supporter of Henderson ISD and all that it represents.”

