Today is Wednesday June 19, 2024
ktbb logo


Tropical Storm Alberto forms in Gulf, set to bring heavy rain to Texas

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 10:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

A tropical system off the coast of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Alberto on Wednesday morning and is set to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Texas.

Alberto -- the first named storm of the season -- is forecast to make landfall in Mexico Wednesday night.

Alberto has prompted a tropical storm warning in Corpus Christi and south Texas. Flash flooding is possible from Corpus Christi to Laredo to Brownsville.

Rain totals could reach 10 inches in Texas and up to 20 inches in the mountains of Mexico over the next 24 hours.

Storm surge has already topped 4 feet at San Luis Pass, in Texas, just south of Galveston Island.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC