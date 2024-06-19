Today is Wednesday June 19, 2024
Attorneys for death row inmate attempt to appeal execution date

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm
Attorneys for death row inmate attempt to appeal execution datePALESTINE — The State of Texas has filed a motion to execute death row inmate Robert Roberson October 17th. Anderson County prosecutors convinced a jury that Roberson’s two year old daughter died in 2002 of “shaken baby syndrome.”

Roberson’s attorney, Gretchen Sween, says Roberson rushed the girl to Palestine Regional Medical Center with what Sween says was advanced pneumonia, which caused her brain to bleed and swell. She adds, the child had had no skull fractures and that Roberson was arrested before an autopsy was performed. Sween also claims that prosecutors zeroed in on Roberson’s alleged lack of emotion, but what they didn’t say is that he has autism.

Sween is asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to intervene.



