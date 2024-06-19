Today is Wednesday June 19, 2024
Environmental protesters spray orange material onto Britain’s Stonehenge

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2024 at 8:11 am
Nukorn Plainpan/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Environmental protesters sprayed what appeared to be orange powder paint across part of Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday.

British environmental activist group Just Stop Oil posted video of the incident on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, showing two of its campaigners spraying three of the stones within the prehistoric megalithic structure on Salisbury Plain in England's Wiltshire county.

Story developing...

