Houston Astros place Justin Verlander on 15-day injured list

ByABC News
The Houston Astros placed right-hander Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to neck discomfort.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander, 41, has not pitched since June 9, when he allowed four runs in a 9-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The nine-time All-Star is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts this season. He leads all active pitchers with 260 career wins and 3,393 strikeouts.

Houston recalled right-hander Nick Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. He has a 1.93 ERA and no decisions in two relief appearances (4⅔ innings) this season for the Astros.



