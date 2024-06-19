Man attempts to steal guns from a Lake Cherokee house

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 10:55 pm

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A White Oak man was arrested on Monday after allegedly attempting to steal 21 firearms from a habitation near Lake Cherokee. According to our news partner KETK, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a burglary of a habitation in progress by a lake patrol officer. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said after probable cause was developed and consent to search the vehicle led to the discovery of 21 firearms, Mark Wiggins, 65 of White Oak, was arrested. Wiggins was charged with burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. He is currently at the Rusk County Justice Center with bonds totaling $65,000.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” Valdez said.

