East Texas man sentenced to life for child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 10:50 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY — An Upshur County man was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a 10-year-old and 13-year-old in Pritchett. According to our news partner KETK, the jury reportedly took less than 20 minutes to assess the maximum punishment for one life sentence and two 20-year sentences for indecency with a child. The district attorney’s office thanked the jury for delivering the maximum sentence.

According to a release, the trial began on Tuesday where the jury learned that one of the children was adopted by new parents after being removed from her biological parents’ house due to neglect and drug use. Two years later, her grandfather began sexually abusing her by first showing her pornography and then acting those things out, the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said.

In November 2023 the child’s mother, “concerned by things she heard from her father,” questioned the victim who confirmed the abuse. The criminal district attorney’s office said when Allen Ray Reppond was arrested, a 13-year-old neighbor was asked if he had ever touched her inappropriately and girl allegedly confided in her mother.

“Their verdict reassures the most innocent among us will be protected and those that sexually abuse children punished,” the criminal district attorney’s office said.

