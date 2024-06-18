Nonprofit visits Smith County to honor fallen deputy

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 4:27 pm

SMITH COUNTY – A Washington nonprofit, dedicated to honoring fallen officers, stopped in Smith County Monday with a travel memorial. According to our news partner KETK, the organization is called, Beyond The Call of Duty. The Spokane, Washington based group has one mission. To honor men and women across the United States who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their communities. Their travel memorial is called “End of watch, ride to remember.”

During this year’s memorial, Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy that was killed while conducting a traffic stop in 2022, was honored. Bustos is one of 245 peace officers that died in 2022.



The volunteer based organization also raises money for programs, scholarships and equipment in hopes of getting every officer back home safe every night.

Allison McCarter, coordinator for Beyond the Call of Duty, said their goal is, “To introduce their photos, names, stories to complete strangers at the other end of the country, to just to help keep their memories alive.”

Beyond the Call of Duty will be Texas until June 21 visiting three other cities in the state.

Go Back