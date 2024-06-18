FEMA continues to help Smith County residents with storm damage

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 4:27 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Since the first round of severe storms pummeled East Texas on May 13, Smith County emergency officials have fielded more than 1,000 calls for help. During this time, the county has had the services of two volunteer groups to assist residents with personal property damage: Team Rubicon and the Texas Baptist Men. Both groups helped in cleaning up damage.

Smith County and FEMA are working to open a Disaster Recovery Center. This will located downtown, at The Hub. There FEMA representatives will be able to help those in getting resources in person. County officials say they will announce when FEMA is ready to open the center.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said in a release, “Recovery will take some time due to personnel constraints and the amount of debris accumulated. Citizens with damaged homes are encouraged to participate with FEMA personnel to apply for potential assistance.”

You can get more information by visiting http://www.disasterassistance.gov or call FEMA’s helpline: 800-621-336.

