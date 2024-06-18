Today is Tuesday June 18, 2024
ktbb logo


Hawkins selects a new police chief

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 1:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Hawkins selects a new police chiefHAWKINS – The city of Hawkins approved a new police chief at a council meeting on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, he is Paul Holland. Holland has been in law enforcement for 32 years. Holland previously served at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department.

Hawkins has seen a lot of turnover in it’s city government recently. The mayor and mayor pro-tem resigned in January. In March, the municipal court judge, the police chief and two police officers resigned.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC