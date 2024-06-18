Hawkins selects a new police chief

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 1:12 pm

HAWKINS – The city of Hawkins approved a new police chief at a council meeting on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, he is Paul Holland. Holland has been in law enforcement for 32 years. Holland previously served at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department.

Hawkins has seen a lot of turnover in it’s city government recently. The mayor and mayor pro-tem resigned in January. In March, the municipal court judge, the police chief and two police officers resigned.

Go Back