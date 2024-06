Tyler Junior College announces Doug Wren as new athletic director

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2024 at 11:35 am

TYLER – Tyler Junior College formally announced head baseball coach Doug Wren as the Apache’s new athletic director, According to our news partners at KETK, Wren spent the last 15 years as head coach of the Apaches baseball team, winning 524 games and five NJCAA national titles. He also played baseball at TJC.

