Missing Crockett man found dead

Missing Crockett man found deadHENDERSON COUNTY — The body of a missing man from Crockett was found in southern Henderson County on Saturday, according to our news partner KETK. Patrick White Sr., 53 of Crockett, was initially reported missing on June 5 and was last heard from on June 2. Then on Saturday, June 15 at 8:44 p.m. his body was found in southern Henderson County.

On Thursday, June 13, Deshayon Maurice Knight (pictured) was arrested for capital murder in connection to White’s death after White’s pick-up truck was found and processed for evidence.

White’s body was sent for autopsy. The autopsy has reportedly already taken place and was attended by members of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.



