Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 18

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 18

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN β€” PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open Royal Pin, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN β€” Men’s College World Series: Florida St. vs. North Carolina, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN β€” Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN β€” Montgomery at Birmingham

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS β€” Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN β€” Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Angels OR Kansas City at Oakland

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC β€” Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 5

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6 p.m.

USA β€” 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats, Indianapolis (Taped)

7:15 p.m.

USA β€” 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

NBC β€” 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.

NBC β€” 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Diving – Finals, Knoxville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX β€” UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group F, Leipzig, Germany

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS β€” London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS β€” London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS β€” London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS β€” London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV β€” Los Angeles at Connecticut

10 p.m.

CBSSN β€” New York at Phoenix

