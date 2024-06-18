Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo expected to miss 4-6 weeks

ByJORGE CASTILLO

June 17, 2024, 8:39 PM

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to miss four to six weeks after tests Monday revealed a fracture to the radial neck of his right arm, a person with knowledge of the situation told ESPN, confirming a report. The injury will not require surgery.

Rizzo suffered the setback Sunday night when he collided with Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino running out a ground ball in the seventh inning. Rizzo landed awkwardly on his right hand and grabbed his wrist area as he tumbled on the ground writhing in pain.

Results of a fluoroscopy at Fenway Park were negative, but the Yankees scheduled more testing for Rizzo on Monday.

“He’s in some pain in that lower arm in a number of places,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday’s game.

Rizzo, 34, has posted his worst numbers as a big leaguer this season, batting .223 with a .630 OPS in 69 games. But he showed flashes during the Yankees’ road trip, tallying 4 hits, 4 walks and a home run in the four games before Sunday.

“The past week or so, the guy has been swinging the bat well and came up with some big hits,” Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge said Sunday. “He had a homer against Kansas City. We’re going to miss him, but the first thing is health.”

Without Rizzo, the Yankees could move DJ LeMahieu from third base to first and have Oswaldo Cabrera play third; the Yankees finished Sunday’s loss with that defensive alignment. Cabrera was the club’s primary third baseman to start the season until LeMahieu came off the injured list in late May.

Infielder Oswald Peraza is an option to take Rizzo’s spot on the active roster. Peraza, 24, has struggled across three minor league levels this season, but he has played in the majors in each of the past two seasons and is already on the 40-man roster.

Ben Rice and TJ Rumfield have both produced in the upper minors this season, but the Yankees would have to make room on the 40-man roster for either one.

Rice, 25, has split his time this season between catcher and first base, batting .275 with a .925 OPS and 15 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. Rumfield, a first baseman, is slashing .305/.370/.441 with five home runs in 55 games between the two levels.

The update on Rizzo was first reported by The Athletic.

