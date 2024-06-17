The Kigore Rangerettes 85th line is announced

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 4:10 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore College announced their new freshman, the Rangerettes of the 85th line. The group chosen will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 68. According to our news partner KETK, the new selection announcement was made at Kilgore College’s Dodson Auditorium.

The Rangerettes will be under the direction of Dana Blair, Shelley Wayne and Angela Aulds, and they welcomed these new members: Bethany Plog, Addison Schmidt, Karsyn Guillory, Ashlynn Hines, Samantha Foughty, Jordan Reynolds, Rosie Adams, Alyssa McBain, Hallayah Hayes, Chloe Bonner, Brooklyn Hunter, Rachel Holcombe, Maddi Riley, Jillian Curtis, Halle Moore, Hailey Pitman, Brinly Lewis, Karissa Kinnon, Grace Stephens, Emily Landry, Ashlee Pham, Kailey Adams, Darcy Macmanus, Penelope Robles, Laynie Taylor, Molly Gajeske, Codi Keng, Emma Summers, Ella Byers, Mallory Craft, Lynzee Walker and Blair Davis

The Rangerettes are known for their high kicks and jump splits. The organization is known worldwide, as they’ve entertained millions. As part of their 85th anniversary, the Rangerettes will perform at London New Year’s Parade Day Parade.

For more information you can visit the Rangerette website.

