Prostitution sting nets 14 including local fire chief

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 3:35 pm

DENTON – The Dallas Morning News reports that the Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 14 men had been arrested in a “prostitution demand suppression operation,” which included the fire chief of Highland Village. All 14 men were arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony. This type of felony is usually punishable with up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Two men, including fire chief Jason Collier, also face charges of resisting arrest, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collier has been with the fire department since 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2022, according to a city spokesperson. Following the arrest, Collier was placed on paid administrative leave per policy and subsequently resigned Saturday, the city said. Read the crime and public safety news your neighbors are talking about. The majority of the men arrested were from Denton County, but a few were from neighboring North Texas counties and one was from North Carolina.

