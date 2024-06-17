Man shot after entering Longview home

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 3:35 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police department reported a hit-and-run crash and a series of attempted home entries, resulting in one man dead after allegedly trespassing in a home. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department said on Sunday at approximately 12:38 a.m. there was a hit-and-run crash reported in the area of George Richey and Fenton Road. Police reported that when they arrived to the scene of the crash there was one person trapped in an SUV and a witnesses said the other driver ran. 20 minutes after the crash, police received a call regarding a man that attempted to enter a home in the 3600 block of Stracener Road. The caller said that the man fled after a resident confronted him with a firearm. Longview Police said that several minutes later they received a call from the 3600 block of Clemens Road that someone had entered a home and was shot by a resident.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man identified as Johan Nino, 23 of Longview, until he was taken by EMS. Nino later died from his injuries. Officials said it is believed that Nino was the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that fled the scene of the crash before attempting to gain entry into homes. Longview PD said the incident is under investigation and there are currently no criminal charges being filed.

Go Back