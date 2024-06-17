Missing Crockett man found dead in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 1:56 pm

CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said that the dead body of a missing man from Crockett was found in southern Henderson County on Saturday according to our news colleagues at KETK.

Patrick White Sr., 53 of Crockett, was initially reported missing on June 5 and was last heard from on June 2. Then on Saturday, June 15 at 8:44 p.m. his body was found in southern Henderson County.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office officers met with Henderson County officials at the scene and White’s body was sent for autopsy. The autopsy has reportedly already taken place and was attended by members of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.

An investigation into White’s death is underway and anyone with information on his death is asked to call local law enforcement or Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.

“Please join with our office as we continue to pray for White’s family.”

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove

Go Back