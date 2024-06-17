One dead, two injured after shooting inside pickup truck

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 1:53 pm

CASS COUNTY – Our colleagues at KETK report one person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a pickup truck in Cass County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday night the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on US 59 near Linden. There were a total of four people in the white Ford pickup truck traveling southbound on the highway, and officials said it is alleged that “one of the occupants pulled out a gun, resulting in a fight over the weapon which led to several shots being fired.” Three people in the backseat were injured from the gunfire, and according to authorities, Christopher Escobar, of Elsa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger was treated and released at the scene, another is reported to be in stable condition and the driver did not have gunshot injuries. Officials said that as of Monday, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Go Back