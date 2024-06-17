Today is Monday June 17, 2024
TEA releases 2024 STAAR results for grades 3-8

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 11:52 am
AUSTIN – KXAN TV reports that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its Spring 2024 STAAR assessment results for grades 3-8, which showed mathematics and science performance across all grade levels declined. TEA said in a news release that this decrease in math proficiency had not “recovered to pre-pandemic levels.” “Results from the 2024 STAAR 3-8 assessments reveal the significant gaps in mathematics achievement across our schools. While we continue to see progress in other areas – which is a testament to the dedication and skill of our Texas educators – it’s clear that math performance is not where students need it to be for success after graduation,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath, in the release.

Moreover, results in the reading-language arts assessment showed proficiency for students varied across grades. Grades 3, 5 and 8 showed a decrease, with each dropping by 2%, the release said. Students in grades 4 and 6 “rose by three and four percentage points.” Lastly, results showed a “percentage of students who scored on grade level in social studies held steady, mirroring results from 2023,” the release said.



