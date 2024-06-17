Texas leads nation in veterans using education benefits

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 11:47 am

AUSTIN – The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) assists veterans with using education benefits and recent reports show more veterans utilize their VA education benefits in Texas than any other state in nation. Currently, the Lone Star State has 79,525 veterans and their dependents using the educational benefits they earned. They account for over half the national total of 156,530 veterans and their dependents using the G.I. Bill®. The numbers were released by the VA in its Benefits for Veterans Education report.

Additionally, Texas leads the nation in beneficiaries using Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance (DEA). Of the nearly 80,000 Texans using veteran education benefits, 29,710 are DEA, marking the highest use in the U.S. DEA is granted to dependents or surviving spouses of veterans who either died, were captured or missing, or have been determined to be permanently and totally disabled from a service-connected causes.

As the State Approving Agency for use of G.I. Bill® benefits, the TVC Veteran Education Department assists schools and students with the VA education system and benefits. Universities, colleges, on-the-job training programs, apprenticeships, and vocational and technical training programs must be approved by the State Approving Agency for veteran education benefits use. Students must also be certified with the VA so they can use their education benefits to pursue post-secondary training.

TVC Veterans Education assisted 20,598 veterans, dependents, family members and educational institutions about veterans’ education benefits in 2023. This benefits assistance included G.I. Bill® benefits and Texas’ Hazlewood Act.

“Education is essential to a better future and stronger workforce. I’m proud that TVC Veterans Education has helped tens of thousands of students to use the benefits they earned,” said Tom Palladino, TVC Executive Director and Army veteran. “The fact that Texas also leads the nation in veteran Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance shows the synergy within TVC. Our Claims Department works tirelessly on veteran disability ratings and compensation, and that veteran’s disability rating can impact eligibility for a dependent’s education benefits.”

The veterans education benefits total includes the following programs from fiscal year 2023: Post 9/11 GI Bill, Montgomery GI Bill-Active Duty, Montgomery GI Bill-Selected Reserve, Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance and Post-Vietnam Era Veterans Educational Assistance Program.

Texas has the largest veteran population of any state, at over 1,543,160. It also leads the nation in disability compensation claims filed at over 300,000 since August 2022. Veterans in Texas can find assistance in filing for and receiving their benefits at no cost from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) at tvc.texas.gov. Those seeking assistance with education benefits, contact TVC Veterans Education Department.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at http://www.tvc.texas.gov .

