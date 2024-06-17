Denning boil water notice

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 11:48 am

DENNING – Customers on the Denning Rural Water System in San Augustine County are under a boil water notice following reported electrical issues at the system’s plant, according to our newes partners at KETK.

Anyone under a boil water notice is asked to bring any water for cleaning or consumption to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use.

Alternatively, affected customers can use bottle water instead of tap water. System officials will be notifying the public when the notice is lifted. For more information call the Denning Rural Water System at 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

