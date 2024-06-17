Scholarships put on hold or modified due to DEI ban

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says that for Richard Oliver, the night of June 3, 2014, was a parent’s worst nightmare. His daughter Devin Oliver and her classmate Aubree Butts, players on the women’s basketball team at Texas A&M University at Commerce, were killed in a car crash in rural Paris, Texas. The community mourned and celebrated Oliver and Butts by creating a memorial scholarship. “I appreciated the fact that that scholarship was targeted specifically for that demographic type — Black female athlete, and particularly basketball — because that’s who my daughter was,” Richard Oliver told The Dallas Morning News.

Now the Devin Oliver and Aubree Butts Memorial Scholarship — and 130 others across Texas — are frozen or being modified as the state’s public universities implement a new state law, according to documents obtained by The News through open records requests. The affected scholarships comprise 80 at Texas A&M University institutions, 45 at University of Texas-affiliated campuses and six at three other public universities. Known as Senate Bill 17 and authored by state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, the law is a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs at public universities in Texas and went into effect Jan. 1. The definition of DEI can be vague, but the law generally says colleges should not have programs designed for students of specific races or genders. When SB 17 was debated at the Capitol, the focus was on shutting down diversity training and departments that oversee diversity initiatives. Scholarships were not significantly discussed by lawmakers. Creighton did not speak to The News after his office was contacted requesting an interview about the legislation’s effect on scholarships. He said in an emailed statement that several campuses have saved money by closing “DEI bureaucracies.” Many of the scholarships affected by the DEI law were administered by schools but funded through donations — not taxpayer dollars — including memorial scholarships created to support students with similar interests and backgrounds to the person being honored or remembered. A Texas A&M at Commerce spokesman confirmed that the frozen scholarship was intended for women’s athletics, though the most recent recipients included students of color outside of the athletic program. The scholarship was endowed after a charity dinner in 2015. Three students received the scholarship in 2023, according to Sam Butts, Aubree’s father. “The scholarships do not have anything to do with that diversity program or the state law,” Butts said. “We’re disappointed because that scholarship was set up to help minorities.”

