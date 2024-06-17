Texas lawmakers turn on cryptocurrency industry

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 11:48 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that spooked by projections of how much electricity Texas could need by 2030, lawmakers have soured on the growth of cryptocurrency mining after years of welcoming the industry to the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, said in April that Texas could need 152 gigawatts of electricity by the end of the decade, compared with a record 85.5 gigawatts set by the grid last summer. This forecast is approximately 40 gigawatts greater than what ERCOT expected last year, with around 60% of that new demand coming from potential cryptocurrency mines and data centers, regulators told lawmakers this week during legislative hearings about the power grid. The Permian Basin alone is expected to see 24 gigawatts of added power demand, about half from electrification of oil and gas operations and half from data centers and cryptocurrency mines, ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas told lawmakers.

This unprecedented growth could further strain Texas’ power grid and would require significant new infrastructure, such as transmission lines to move electricity across the state. Lawmakers, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, expressed concern that Texas residents would ultimately bear the costs. “I’m more interested in building the grid to service customers in their homes, apartments, and normal businesses and keeping costs as low as possible for them instead of for very niche industries that have massive power demands and produce few jobs,” Patrick wrote in a post on X. “We want data centers, but it can’t be the Wild Wild West of data centers and crypto miners crashing our grid and turning the lights off.” Transmission costs make up 30% to 40% of the average customer’s electric bill each month, according to Courtney Hjaltman, chief executive of the Office of Public Utility Council, which represents residential and small commercial customers in rate cases. That portion of the bill has been rising as utilities upgrade equipment to withstand extreme weather and build new lines to accommodate demand growth.

