Tyler Junior College earns Military Friendly Gold status

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 9:03 am

TYLER — TJC has earned Military Friendly Gold status for 2024-25, furthering its mission to provide veterans, their families and the military community with opportunities to fulfill their future goals.

TJC achieved the gold recognition in the large community college category as one of only 21 institutions nationwide that achieved this status. TJC also ranked in the Top 10 schools among military spouses.

More than 1,800 schools across the nation participated in the 2024-25 survey performed by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine. Colleges earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Of the more than 8,800 schools nationwide, more than 1,800 schools participated in this year’s survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

TJC exceeded benchmarks set by Military Friendly in the areas of Academic Policies and Compliance, Admissions and Orientation, Culture and Commitment, Financial Aid and Assistance, Graduation and Career, and Military Student Support and Retention.

“We are honored to partner with those who served and sacrificed, and we’re excited to help our military students and families achieve their educational and occupational goals,” said Chris Fontaine, executive director of Academic Advising, Veterans/Military, and Testing Services. Fontaine served in the U.S. Navy from 1984 to 1992.

The Military Friendly Schools list will be published in upcoming issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found here.

TJC currently serves more than 400 enrolled military veterans and their dependents. Many of these veterans and their families have benefited from the guidance and advice of TJC faculty and staff who themselves are veterans representing all five branches of the military.

For more information on TJC’s Veterans Affairs division, click here.

