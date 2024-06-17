Virgin Australia flight makes emergency landing after ‘possible’ bird strike in New Zealand

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 4:51 am

Jenny Evans/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A Virgin Australia flight made an emergency landing in New Zealand after a "possible bird strike," the airline said in a statement.

Flight VA 148 from Queenstown to Melbourne was diverted shortly after takeoff, the airline said on Monday. The Boeing 737 landed at Invercargill Airport, where it was met by emergency services, the airline said.

Darren Robinson, of Shotover Country in Queenstown, shot a short video of the plane from the ground.

“Heard a loud band and went outside to see a plane engine on fire,” he said on social media. “Hopefully they land safely.”

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back