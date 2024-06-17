Today is Monday June 17, 2024
Petra Hawkins wins City Council District 2 runoff race, unofficial

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2024 at 4:24 am
Petra Hawkins wins City Council District 2 runoff race, unofficialTYLER – Petra Hawkins has won the Tyler City Council District 2 runoff, according to Smith County unofficial voting results. Hawkins won with 52.7% and 508 votes to Stephen Dinger’s 47.3% and 456 votes.

The runoff election was held after Dinger, Hawkins and Dexter Floyd each failed to reach a majority of the vote during the May elections. Dinger originally won 45.65%, Hawkins had 36.52% and Dexter Floyd had 17.83% back in May.



