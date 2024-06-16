Biden marks Eid while acknowledging the suffering of civilians in Gaza

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2024 at 3:42 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden wished a "blessed and meaningful" Eid to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world in a new statement.

His statement of celebration acknowledged the pain that many people feel across the world during the holiday, especially given the crisis in Gaza.

"In Gaza, innocent civilians are suffering the horrors of the war between Hamas and Israel. Too many innocent people have been killed, including thousands of children," Biden said in the statement. "Families have fled their homes and seen their communities destroyed. Their pain is immense."

Biden added that his administration is working to end the war and make progress toward a two-state solution.

"And I strongly believe that the three-phase ceasefire proposal Israel has made to Hamas and that the U.N. Security Council has endorsed is the best way to end the violence in Gaza and ultimately end the war," Biden said.

Biden also noted the conflict in Sudan as well as the targeting of Muslim communities in Burma and China. He used the holiday to celebrate the contributions of the Muslim community in America and also to say that he is committed to fighting Islamophobia in the U.S.

"Hate has no place in America, whether it is targeted at American Muslims, Arab Americans including Palestinians, or anyone else," Biden said.

He added, "In the spirit of Eid al-Adha, let us all renew our commitment to values that unite us – compassion, empathy, and mutual respect – which are both American and Islamic."

