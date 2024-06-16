Today is Sunday June 16, 2024
ktbb logo


Several injured after ‘chemical agent,’ fireworks caused mass exodus at Baltimore pride event

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2024 at 2:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(BALTIMORE) -- Several people were injured as they attempted to flee a Baltimore pride event after a "chemical agent" was released and fireworks were set off in a crowd Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Police. 

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers stationed for Pride Parade festivities were informed that a possible chemical agent, potentially mace, hair spray, or another agent was released into the crowd gathered in front of the main music stage, according to police. 

Fireworks were also set off at the same location, causing a mass exodus that left several people injured as they attempted to flee the area. 

Fire officials treated those individuals and the event was subsequently shut down. 

Police did not share how many people were injured in the mass exodus. 

Authorities are still working to confirm what type of chemical agent was used and are "diligently reviewing" surveillance video to piece together the series of events. Police say they do not believe this was a targeted attack. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC