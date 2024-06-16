Body of American tourist found on scenic Greek island, latest in a string of missing or dead foreigners

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2024 at 11:40 am

Getty Images - STOCK

(GREECE) -- An American tourist was found dead Sunday on a beach on the Greek Island of Mathraki, the latest in a series of foreign tourists found dead or reported missing in the scenic vacation paradise in the past week, authorities said.

The remains of the missing American were discovered at about 1:30 p.m. local time on a beach near the old port of Mathraki Island, the president of the community of Mathraki Island told ABC News.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

The man was last seen Tuesday at a tavern in Mathraki, west of Corfu Island, where he was staying with a Greek American friend, investigators told ABC News.

The friend called the police after he returned home Thursday and found the door of the house open, the lights on, and the air conditioning unit running, but there was no sign of the missing American or his identification and travel documents, according to investigators.

Mathraki has no police station or coast guard. Law enforcement officers from Corfu were called in to assist with the investigation.

A coroner was headed to the island Sunday to conduct a preliminary investigation, the president of Mathraki Island said. The body is expected to be taken to nearby Corfu Island, where an autopsy will be performed, officials said.

It's the second time in a week that an American tourist has been reported missing on the Greek Isles.

A search continued Sunday for a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who has been missing since Tuesday on the Greek Island of Amorgos, officials said. The retired deputy, identified by Greek authorities as 59-year-old Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach, California, was reported missing when he failed to return from a hike, officials said.

Drone video obtained by ABC Los Angeles station KABC showed rescue crews searching the rocky terrain where they believed Calibet was hiking.

"We're sick to our stomachs, knowing he's out there somewhere," Calibet's girlfriend, Debbie Leshane, told KABC.

Leshane said Calibet called her just before leaving to go on a hike. She said they spoke for about six minutes and that Calibet later sent her a photo about 9:20 a.m. local time Tuesday from the trailhead sign. She said that was the last she heard from him.

On Saturday, a missing 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found dead on the eastern Greek island of Samos, according to The Associated Press.

The body of the Dutch tourist, whose name has not been released, was discovered by firefighters using a drone. He was found lying face down in a ravine 330 yards from the spot where he was last seen walking.

Officials said the Dutch tourist was reported by observers to be having some difficulty hiking in the triple-digit heat that has enveloped the islands.

Some of the five tourists missing or found dead were believed to be hiking in blistering temperatures.

On June 9, Dr. Michael Mosley, a noted British TV anchor and author, was found dead on the the island of Symi. A coroner concluded that he had died around June 5, shortly after going for a hike over treacherous, rocky terrain.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back