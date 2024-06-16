Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says use of Russian assets from Ukraine is not ‘theft’ despite Putin’s claims

The money will help Ukraine rebuild and stave off continued Russian offensives. The loan is backed by the profits of frozen Russian assets.

After the announcement from the G7 conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the "theft" of Russian assets "will not go unpunished." Yellen pushed back on that, saying "[the assets have] been impounded, the investments that Russia had have matured, so Russia's funds are sitting in cash. But they're generating income for the institution, which Russia has no claim on."