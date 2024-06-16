Today is Sunday June 16, 2024
ktbb logo


2 dead in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Texas, police say

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2024 at 10:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

(ROUND ROCK, Texas.) -- Two people were shot and killed during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at a park in Round Rock, Texas, police said. 

A fight broke out between two groups at the Old Settlers Park at about 11 p.m., Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks told reporters early Sunday. At about the same time, someone produced a gun and began to fire, Banks said, adding that multiple people were struck by gunfire. 

Two people died at the scene, Banks said. The dead did not appear to have been part of the larger altercation and it was unknown how many shooters there had been, he said. 

The Juneteenth Festival, which was put on by a local nonprofit and the city government, included a free concert with a series of acts on Saturday night. 

The shooting occurred near vendor area of the concert stage, Banks said. 

At least six people were transported to hospitals with "potentially serious" injuries, emergency response officials said. 

Four adults and two children were transported to local trauma facilities, the Austin-Travis County EMS said. 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC