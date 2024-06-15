Superintendent for Henderson ISD expected to resign

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 7:09 pm

HENDERSON, Texas – Yet another east Texas school district will be searching for a new superintendent as the Henderson ISD announced that Dr. Thurston Lamb is reportedly resigning from his position as Henderson ISD superintendent according to a meeting agenda and our news partners at KETK. Lamb joined the district as superintendent back in 2019 and previously worked at school districts in Garland, Richardson, DeSoto, Duncanville, Plano and Crowley. In 2022, he was named the Region 7 superintendent of the year. No reason or motive was immediately given regarding Dr. Lamb’s resignation.

