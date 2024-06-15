Today is Saturday June 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Superintendent for Henderson ISD expected to resign

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 7:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Superintendent for Henderson ISD expected to resignHENDERSON, Texas – Yet another east Texas school district will be searching for a new superintendent as the Henderson ISD announced that Dr. Thurston Lamb is reportedly resigning from his position as Henderson ISD superintendent according to a meeting agenda and our news partners at KETK. Lamb joined the district as superintendent back in 2019 and previously worked at school districts in Garland, Richardson, DeSoto, Duncanville, Plano and Crowley. In 2022, he was named the Region 7 superintendent of the year. No reason or motive was immediately given regarding Dr. Lamb’s resignation.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC