Mississippi murder leads to 2 Tyler arrests

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 7:09 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that Willie Johnson, 24, and Wilmar Johnson, 23, were arrested in Tyler on Friday after shooting and killing Devonte Gary in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Wilmar Johnson has been charged with murder and drive-by shooting while Willie Johnson was just charged with murder. Wilmar is being held on a $6 million bond and Willie is being held on a $1 million bond. Two more arrests were made in Memphis connected to the shooting.

