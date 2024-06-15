Today is Saturday June 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Mississippi murder leads to 2 Tyler arrests

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 7:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Mississippi murder leads to 2 Tyler arrestsTYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that Willie Johnson, 24, and Wilmar Johnson, 23, were arrested in Tyler on Friday after shooting and killing Devonte Gary in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Wilmar Johnson has been charged with murder and drive-by shooting while Willie Johnson was just charged with murder. Wilmar is being held on a $6 million bond and Willie is being held on a $1 million bond. Two more arrests were made in Memphis connected to the shooting.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC