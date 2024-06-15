Today is Saturday June 15, 2024
Athens man gets 60 years for 2021 murder

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 7:09 pm
Athens man gets 60 years for 2021 murderATHENS, Texas – An Athens man has been sentenced to 60 years in state prison after he was found guilty of murder for a 2021 Frankston hostage situation. According to our news partner KETK, Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, was shot and killed on the front porch of a home near County Road 309 before Robert Mason Eckert, 38, retreated inside and took hostages. Eckert was then arrested after the hostage situation was brought to an end safely. Later, he was indicted on charges of capital murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



News Partner
