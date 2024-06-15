Today is Saturday June 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Adult killed, child wounded in shooting during football game at Maryland high school: Police

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 5:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(POTOMAC, Md.) -- Police continue searching for a suspect who fled the scene after opening fire at a Maryland high school football game on Saturday morning, which left a man in the bleachers dead and a child wounded.

The incident took place outside Potomac High School in Oxon Hill around 11:20 a.m., Prince George's County Police said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers found the unidentified adult man "suffering from a gunshot wound(s)" and rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the PGCPD.

A 5-year-old child. who was outside of the event, was also shot, police said.

"The child was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the PGCPD said in a statement.

Police said that the shooting stemmed from an argument during the event, which was a non-profit fundraiser and not sponsored by the school.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC