Tyler Salvation Army sustains damage after fire

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2024 at 12:24 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Fire Department put out a fire at the Broadway Salvation Army thrift store on Friday evening. According to our news partner KETK, firefighters responded to 633 N Broadway at around 7 p.m. where there was a heavy fire on the outside of the building. Officials said the fire mostly started in the fenced in area where donations are dropped off and traveled inside but was contained by sprinklers. Tyler Fire Battalion Chief David Admire Jr. said the building sustained some structural and water damage on the inside but it is not a total loss.

“Four or five sprinkler heads went off and they were able to control the interior fire,” Admire said. The Tyler Fire Department said no one was at the location at the time of the fire and it will be investigated.

