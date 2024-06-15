Biden campaign to hold star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles after G7 visit

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will head to Los Angeles on Saturday for a multimillion-dollar event that aims to shore up support for the Democratic ticket with a star-studded show of celebrity campaign surrogates.

The event will include headliners Julia Roberts and George Clooney, along with former President Barack Obama. Audience members will also see appearances from actors Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn, Jack Black, Sheryl Lee Ralph and a surprise musical guest to end the show.

Similar to the format of the campaign's New York fundraiser, host Jimmy Kimmel will moderate a conversation between Obama and Biden to talk about the stakes of this election.

Heading into the event, the campaign raised $28 million according to the campaign, the largest Democratic fundraiser in history.

The Biden campaign has confirmed that Keegan-Michael Key, Connie Britton, Misha Collins, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Mandana Dayani, Blake Cooper Griffin and Adam Met will also be in attendance at the fundraiser.

"This Saturday we are going to see an unprecedented and record setting turn out from the media and entertainment world," said Biden campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg in a statement. "The enthusiasm and commitment for Biden/Harris couldn't be stronger. We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime."

Tickets for the fundraiser ranged anywhere from $250 to $125,000, but grassroots donors can pay as little as $10 to virtually join the event.

Attendees will be treated to one of the president's favorite desserts: Ice cream. It will be supplied by a famous L.A. hotspot, Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

The event comes on the heels of Biden's G7 trip to Italy where a bilateral security pact was signed on Thursday between the United States and Ukraine. Biden also met with Pope Francis during his time abroad.

The president, who dodged questions about his son's trial and a cease-fire deal in Gaza at the press conference he held jointly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be leaving the conference early to attend the West Coast fundraiser.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign and the Biden campaign both held fundraisers on Wednesday in London, according to sources familiar.

While Trump was not there, his son Donald Trump Jr. acted as a surrogate while actress Holly Vance hosted. Biden's fundraiser was hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Both candidates are gearing up for what is expected to be a heavily-watched first debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta on June 27.

The Biden campaign told ABC News that every dollar from Saturday's fundraising haul will be used to open offices, hire organizers and launch paid media campaigns.

Biden raised $10 million in May during his West Coast swing in San Francisco and Seattle, according to the campaign. The amount is relatively small compared to Trump's $27.5 million he raised during his own West Coast swing earlier this month, which went through San Francisco, Beverly Hills, New Port Beach and Las Vegas, according to a campaign official.

Biden will have another large fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton on June 18 at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, according to a source familiar with the planning. Former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton will join her husband along with first lady Dr. Jill Biden. The event will have a reception followed by a more exclusive dinner for big-dollar contributions.

