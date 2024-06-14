Today is Friday June 14, 2024
How likely are rolling blackouts?

FORT WORTH – As summer heats up and memories of last year’s streak of 105 degrees days come rushing back to North Texas residents, the idea of losing power in August may seem a bit frightening. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that fears of that possibility popped up after Texas’ power grid operator ERCOT warned in a report published last week that it may have to force rolling blackouts as energy demand rises in August. ERCOT may need to order controlled outages during peak hours of energy consumption, which will be most likely at around 9 p.m. This, according to the report, is the time at which the power grid will be most vulnerable to low electricity generation from wind energy.

Rolling blackouts are not completely out of the realm of possibility, but they are unlikely, according to energy and power grid experts. Still, ERCOT is erring on the safe side. “They’re very conservative in terms of generation availability,” said Tom Seng, an assistant professor of professional practice in energy finance at TCU. “They look at worst case scenarios.” When crunching the numbers for its Monthly Outlook for Resource Adequacy report, ERCOT lowers its projected output capacity by as much as 10% just to be on the safe side, he said. Joshua Rhodes, a mechanical engineering researcher at UT Austin who focuses on the bulk energy system, agreed, saying that ERCOT has been “putting out more kind of extreme scenarios than they have in the past.” So while he did not completely rule out the possibility of rolling blackouts come August, he did say that they are not as likely as some headlines might make them seem.



