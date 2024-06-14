Melissa man arrested after scamming Upshur County man

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 4:23 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – After allegedly scamming an elderly Upshur County resident out of more than $70,000, a man was arrested on Wednesday by officials. According to our news partner KETK, 85-year-old man was contacted on June 9 by someone claiming to be with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was coerced to pay them after being told about multiple warrants. The Upshur County Sheriffs Office said in a statement that the vitim paid $70,000 to Davan Patel, 38 of Melissa, who was arrested after going to the victim’s home to collect the money. Patel was taken to the Upshur County Jail and was charged with theft against the elderly with bond set at $1 million.

