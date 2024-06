White Oak ISD superintendent resigns

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 4:23 pm

WHITE OAK, Texas – Our news partners at KETK report that after almost a year at the position, White Oak ISD superintendent William Paul has resigned. According to a release from the district and a Friday afternoon board meeting, Paul and the district reached an agreement that allowed Paul to “pursue other interests.” The district also said the search for his replacement will begin soon.

